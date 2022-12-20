Commerce leaders voted this week to approve a bid for restrooms renovations at Willoughby Park.
The Commerce City Council approved the bid to CGS, LLC, not to exceed $60,000. CGS was the low bidder for the project, which includes upgrades to the existing restrooms at the park, in addition to making the restrooms ADA-compliant.
The council and the Commerce Downtown Development Authority have also been discussing constructing a dog park at Willoughby Park.
2023 MEETING DATES
Also at its meeting, the council approved 2023 meeting dates for the council and other boards. Meeting dates include:
•Commerce City Council: Jan. 3 and 17; Feb. 6 and 20; March 6 and 20; April 3 and 17; May 1 and 15; June 5 and 19; July 3 and 17; Aug. 7 and 21; Sept. 5 and 18; Oct. 2 and 16; Nov. 6 and 20; and Dec. 4 and 18. Meetings are held at 6 p.m. at the Commerce Civic Center.
•Commerce Planning Commission: Jan. 23, Feb. 27, March 27, April 24, May 22, June 26, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23; Nov. 27 and Dec. 11. Meetings are held at 6 p.m. at the Commerce Civic Center.
•Commerce DDA: Jan. 23, Feb. 27, March 27, April 24, May 22, June 26, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11. Meetings are held at 4 p.m. at the Commerce Civic Center.
•Commerce Library Board: Jan. 23, March 27, May 22, July 24, Sept. 25 and Nov. 27. Meetings are held at 5 p.m. in the library’s board room.
•Commerce Rec Board: Feb. 8, April 5, June 7, Aug. 9, Oct. 4 and Dec. 6. Location and times of these meetings will be posted at the rec department.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the council approved:
•a contract amendment with ESG Operations, LLC, which is merging with Informark.
•an ordinance amendment for fats, oils and grease management. The amendment will make it local businesses' responsibilities to service grease traps/FOG pumping and report it back to the city.
•an acknowledgement that could allow Belmont Hills Phase 2 to be constructed without sidewalks. Residents in the existing neighborhood (phase 1) don’t want sidewalks since the first phase of the project doesn’t have sidewalks. Developers had requested a variance to allow the second phase to be constructed without sidewalks. No vote was taken on the variance. The vote on Monday acknowledged that the subdivision does not have to have sidewalks because it was “grandfathered in” prior to the sidewalk rules being in place.
•a beer/wine license application for Sadik Vadsariya for 2715 Old Maysville Rd. due to ownership change at Warren’s Package.
•reappointing Caleb Jordan and Shonda Jones to the city’s recreation board for 3-year terms.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the council:
•heard a presentation on the 2022 audit. A separate story will be published on the audit in the coming weeks.
•heard from Janet Adams, who urged continued support for the Jackson County Certified Literate Community Program.
•heard a letter of thanks from the family of the late Richard Massey, a long-time city council member. A flag pole and plaque were recently erected in memory of Massey at Presidential Park.
•held a closed session to discuss real estate and personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.