Areas with zoning for industrial and residential tracts now will have buffer zones between them.
The Commerce City Council approved ordinance amendments Feb. 17 that will create distance between the zoning uses.
A buffer of 50 feet will be require on any property zoned M-1 industrial. Residential property that abuts industry zoning would have an additional 25 feet of buffer.
Buffers “shall provide year-round visual screening from the ground to a height of at least six feet.”
The M-2 industrial zoning, which is for heavier industry, requires a 75-foot buffer.
In industrial areas, a buffer can be only 20 feet wide if a structural barrier, such as a fence is installed.
The buffers became an issue when James Bouchard wanted to re-zone about 97 acres and annex it into the city. Part of the property is adjacent to a planned residential subdivision, Twin Creeks.
A family along Lords Mill Road also objected to the re-zoning and annexation. Family members said they should not have to look at industrial plants where agriculture has been in place for decades.
Mayor Clark Hill said a buffer for a historic property or park also will be pursued. He said a proposed industrial development that would be about 600 acres by Rooker Development from Atlanta could be close to the Hurricane Shoals Park.
The council also adopted a change to subdivision regulations to require guard rails or buffer areas for residential developments that are close to roads, especially on a curve.
The rear of Carrington Place, a 55+ subdivision, backs up to Mt. Olive Rd. and part of it is on a curve.
The city plans to install a guard rail in the area. City manager James Wascher said the guard rails would extend farther than originally thought and posts for it would have to be larger than planned.
Fences at the rear of property lines can be used in residential areas and vegetative plantings also can be grown.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•hired Jerry Weitz & Associates to review the city’s zoning regulation and development standards. Weitz, who has worked for Commerce and other Jackson County cities on planning issues, will be paid up to $10,000.
•approved quit claim deeds for two piece of property on Barber Street and Harmony Street from the city to the Downtown Development Authority. The property, which is back-to-back, will be used for two new houses through the Community Housing Investment Program. The houses will be sold and the money paid will create a revolving loan fund for housing projects. The city has a $600,000 CHIP grant, half for new construction and half for renovations of housing.
•appointed Billy Chandler to the municipal judge’s position for 24 months and renamed John Stell city attorney for 24 months. Stell will begin attending meetings of the city’s planning commission and will be paid an additional $250 for a total retainer of $1,750.
•approved a set of variances for Welch Holdings on a piece of property along Hwy. 441 that is adjacent to United Community Bank. It will be developed as an office building. Variances include a zero-lot line near the bank and eliminating a sidewalk in the front.
•approved a new bond schedule for building code violations at the request of police chief Zack Ardis.
•agreed to a service agreement between the city and county sheriff’s office and a memorandum of understanding also between the city police and the sheriff’s office.
•heard Wascher report that lights have been installed at Ridling Field for ball games and practice and that work will begin soon on renovations of the former Boys and Girls Club property.
•heard that the new website for the city is operational. The site is www.commercega.org.
•heard that two 5K races will be run in March and April without closing any streets.
•heard the general fund had reserves of $877,119. Wascher said that amount is higher than in the past, largely because the local economy is good and generating some new revenue.
