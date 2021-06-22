The Commerce City Council gave approval for the town's FY22 budgets at its June 21 meeting.
Much of the budget is routine for the year, but it does include several major capital projects.
Among all of its various funds, Commerce looks to generate $27.9 million in revenue during the FY22 fiscal year, up from $25.2 million in the current FY 21 budget.
A large part of the increase comes from an anticipated jump in city natural gas sales to the new SK Battery plants, which will begin coming online during FY22.
PROJECTS
Capitol spending in the city is projected to grow from$3.7 million to $5.2 million in FY22.
Among the major proposed projects are:
• $220,500 to acquire land for a new fire station. Building of a new staton and acquiring a new fire truck would come in FY23 or later.
• $805,900 to acquire land for multi-purpose ballfields.
• $30,000 for a farmer's market pavilion.
• $800,000 for a new lift station on Beck Rd. for the city's sewer system.
• 632,300 to renovate the Civic Center facility.
VARIOUS FUNDS
Commerce operates a variety of funds. Proposed income for the town's major funds in FY22 are:
• General Fund: $6.6 million
• Water & Sewer: $5.6 million
• Electric Fund: $7.9 million
• Natural Gas Fund: $6 million
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the June 21 meeting, the council:
• agreed to annex and rezone 33.6 acres on Old Harden Orchard Rd. f rom A-2 to R-1 and R-6. The property is slated for a residential development of 42 single-family homes and 28 townhouses.
• named members to a new city industrial development authority. The board members are: Jon Milford, David Jones, David Zellner, John Hutto, Stacy Rucker, Lee Fox and Mayor Clark Hill.
• approved an amended contract with SK Battery for its expansion. The expansion was announced last year, but put on hold until the firm's trade dispute was settled this year. According to city manager James Wascher, school taxes on the expansion are not being abated. School taxes on the initial project were put under a series of payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) payments.
• approved a contract with Garrett Paving for $266,700 to pave 2.55 miles of city streets under the state LMIG contract.
• agreed to approve a variance for .26 acres at 102 College Ave. for a house. The variance was for smaller setbacks and house size under an existing OCR zoning in the city. The approval had a number of conditions.
• approved a memorandum of understanding with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for the city Mainstreet accreditation.
• agreed to update the city's notary policy for the public. The service will still be free, but with requirements.
• approved the Jingle Jog 5K for July 17, including some street slow-downs during the event.
