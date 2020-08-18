The Commerce City Council has taken the first official step toward having the town be golf cart friendly.
The council approved an ordinance on Aug. 17 to allow people to drive golf carts in certain areas of the city.
Before the owner of a motorized golf cart or similar vehicle can legally drive in the city, certain criteria must be met:
• The owner must first obtain a permit from the city.
• The owner will be required to provide proof of insurance on the vehicle.
• A driver must hold a driver’s license, or if the driver has a learner's permit, that person must have someone with a driver’s license on board.
• The golf cart must be street legal as defined by city regulations.
• Golf carts cannot be driven on sidewalks, county roads, state roads or city streets with a speed limit over 25 miles per hour.
Mayor Clark Hill said one of the limitations to driving golf carts in the city is connectivity.
“The only way golf carts can get across a state highway is at intersections where there are traffic control signals,” said Hill.
At the present time, there are no such crossings and DOT will have to approve installation of any traffic control devices required at crossings.
Hill said adoption of the ordinance is a good first step in moving in the direction of becoming golf cart friendly.
“There are rules and ordinances the police can follow and it gives us the opportunity, when people come to the police department to get a permit, for us to educate those people that will be operating a golf cart,” said Hill.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council approved:
• a resolution to accept funds from the federal CARES Act. The city stands to receive in excess of $370,000 to help offset expenses related to COVID 19.
• a bid from Rooker Development to construct Bana Industrial Road. Once construction is completed, the road will be dedicated to the city.
• changes to clarify parking regulations in the downtown area.
• a request from Bhavyesh Trived to rezone 0.7 acres on Hospital Road from C1 to R1 for construction of a single family residence.
• an amendment to the FY 2021 budget to allow for a minimum deposit of $100 into the city revolving loan fund to keep the account active.
• closing certain streets during the annual Tigers on The Town Pep Rally, tentatively set for September 3. Oak, Little, and Pine Street will be closed from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
The next council work session will be rescheduled to September 8 due to Labor Day holiday.
