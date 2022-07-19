Commerce leaders gave their nod this week on an intergovernmental agreement with the county and other municipalities for SPLOST 7. The Commerce City Council approved the agreement in a short meeting July 18.
The current SPLOST 6 expires in 2023. A referendum to continue the SPLOST through SPLOST 7 will be on the ballot in November (see related story on page 1A).
SPLOST is a 1-cent sales tax used by municipalities to help fund capital projects. If approved in November, the Commerce council plans to divide revenues evenly between three categories:
Recreation, community improvement and related debt
Roads/bridges
Water/sewer and related debt
SPLOST 7 is estimated to generate $126 million county-wide over a six-year period. Those funds are split between the county and cities based on population.
Commerce will receive 10.5%, estimated to total around $10.7 million.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council voted to:
- accept a withdrawal request for a variance that would have allowed an internally-lit sign at a 3219 Maysville Rd. business. The variance is no longer needed due to a recent ordinance change made by the council, allowing internally-lit signs in the overlay and across the city.
- table a variance request for an accessory dwelling unit at 117 Williford St. to allow the applicant time to have a survey done on the property.
- not support an option to tender future energy from the Vogtle Plant project.
- approve bids for engineering services for future water/sewer projects. Five firms were approved: Carter & Sloope, Civil Engineering Consultants, ESG Engineering, Inc., Engineering Management, Inc., and Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC.
- reappoint Kelley Lacey to the Jackson County Library Board for a three-year term.
- appoint council member Mark Fitzpatrick to the Housing Board Authority to succeed retired council member Archie Chaney.
- approve a request for the Run for Hope 5K set for Oct. 22. Organizers, Hope Pregnancy Resource Center, askedto use Spencer Park and to allow traffic slowdowns for the event, which will be held from 8-10 a.m.
