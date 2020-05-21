The Commerce Police Department is currently searching for William Whitted.
Whitted is described as a 90-year-old white man with balding white hair. He is 5’7” and weighs around 108 pounds.
He was last seen in the Commerce area wearing blue pants and a long sleeved jacket. He is driving a blue Jeep Liberty with a veterans tag. He has dementia.
If you see Whitted, call Jackson County 911 at 706-367-1911
