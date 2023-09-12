Commerce may soon have a number of tag reading cameras at main entryways into the town.
The Commerce Police Department has been awarded a state grant for over $79,000 to fund six Flock Safety cameras for a total of four years. The Commerce City Council is slated to vote on the matter at its Sept. 18 meeting.
Flock cameras are stationary cameras that read tags of vehicles that travel in the area.
“These are not going to be speed cameras,” City Manager James Wascher told the council Sept. 5.
Commerce Police Chief Ken Harmon noted these devices will sit on the side of the road and run every tag that travels past. That information is then run against law enforcement databases and provides officers with information on wanted vehicles or wanted people that are traveling in the area. The technology can also help the department develop and find suspects for various crimes.
Several surrounding municipalities — Hall, Clarke and Jackson counties and the City of Jefferson — already have Flock cameras in place.
Those cameras have been instrumental in helping Commerce police find suspects in two recent major incidents.
The first was the robbery shooting at the former antique store at Banks Crossing in July 2022. One man was shot during the robbery and his wife was able to recall a few letters from the suspects’ license plate. Authorities entered that data entered the Flock system and matched it to the type of vehicle that witnesses/video saw. That helped police identity the suspects and detectives were able to find them and make an arrest.
“We wouldn’t have been able to do that that quickly without the information that we got from the Flock cameras,” Harmon said.
The second incident was the recent murder outside of Hardee’s. Flock cameras alerted authorities that the suspect had crossed back into Jackson County and police were able to arrest him before he made it back to Commerce.
The reimbursable grant will cover the costs of the cameras for four years. City leaders can decide if they want to continue the program after that.
SK battery America has also said it’s willing to help fund additional cameras.
MILLAGE RATE APPROVAL COMING
The council is also slated to adopt its 2023-24 millage rate at its Sept. 18 meeting. Commerce plans to keep its millage rate at 4.36 mills for the 2023-24 budget year.
Wascher cited a number of reasons the city is keeping its current millage rate instead of rolling it back.
Specifically, Wascher noted the city is expected to take a cut in its local option sales tax revenues. LOST revenues are split between the county and municipalities based on Census population. Due to faster growth in other portions of the county, the City of Commerce’s share of LOST will decrease, resulting in a financial hit for the town.
Wascher noted the city also saw a huge hike in insurance premiums this year that weren’t expected.
UDC HEARING AND ADOPTION
After months of discussions, the city is finally ready to adopt its Unified Development Code.
Both the city council and the town’s planning commission have been discussing the matter and dissecting the different components of the UDC over the past year. Numerous stories in The Jackson Herald have outlined the details over the months.
The city council will hold a public hearing on the proposal on Sept. 18 and could adopt the UDC following that hearing.
Assistant city manager Matt Hailey went over some final details on Sept. 5 to address some of the issues brought up at a joint meeting of the council/planning commission.
Notable discussion Sept. 5 included:
•Carports on residential structures must match the primary residence. That includes metal carports that are popular in the city.
•Requiring bump-outs or on-site parking in subdivisions. The move is aimed at alleviating traffic issues in neighborhoods as guests park on the sidewalks or side of the streets.
•Chain link fences will be prohibited in the front yard of a residence, but permitted elsewhere. Cattle gates will be prohibited.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also slated for a vote Sept. 18 include:
•reappointing Jon Massey and John Freeman to the city’s rec advisory board.
•two requests for beer/wine licenses at the Corner Station, 9195 Jefferson Street, and Warrens Package, 2715 Old Maysville Road.
•an annexation request and R-1 zoning for a little over an acre at 687 Delia Drive. No changes are planned on the property, which has an existing residence.
•rezoning of 562, 580 and 600 Homer Road to C-2 to allow a company to use the property for sales/repairs of tractors/lawn equipment. Lanier Outdoor Equipment, currently located beside Hardee’s, plans to relocate to the site. Owners of the business said they have outgrown the current facility.
•a three-way stop at Clayton and Oak streets. There have been complaints about speeding in the area.
•revised permitting fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.