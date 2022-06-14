Commerce school leaders gave their nod this week on the FY23 budget.
The Commerce Board of Education approved the budget at its June 13 board meeting. FY23 revenues are estimated to total $19.3 million, up from $17.4 million last year. Expenses are estimated at $19.2 million, up from $17 million in the FY22 budget.
The approved budget doesn't include any increase in the local supplement for employees. But during May discussions, superintendent Joy Tolbert recommended the board consider later this year increasing the local supplement for employees.
“As we get closer to setting the millage, I would love…for the board to consider going from 9% to 10%. And that’s going to end up costing about $80,000,” Tolbert said in May.
The district approved a significant increase (3%) in its local supplement last year.
Millage rates won’t be set until later this year as the district awaits a final tax digest on which to set the rate.
The budget also doesn't reflect a $2,000 pay increase for teachers, which was approved as part of the state's FY23 budget. Commerce finance director Beth Dalton said the board can do a budget amendment to reflect that increase once the district receives guidance from the state.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the board approved:
- its monthly financial report. Revenues through May totaled $19.8 million while expenses totaled $17.7 million. The district's total fund balance (reserves) is $6.78 million.
- a resolution that will allow the Georgia Department of Education to review the district's five-year facilities plan.
- the district's annual Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) plan.
- a number of surplus items.
PERSONNEL MOVES
Also at its meeting, the school board approved the following personnel moves:
HIRES
- Beth Owensby, Commerce Middle School cross-country head coach
- Dawn Suber, CMS tennis head coach
- Paige Crawford, CMS special education paraprofessional
- Dawn Suber, Commerce Elementary School special education teacher
- Kristina Satterfield, CMS yearbook
- Morgan Flint, CMS science teacher (seventh grade) and CMS football assistant coach
- Julie Dixon, assistant band director
- Hayley McCoy, CMS special education paraprofessional
- Kacy Tedder, CMS STEAM teacher/reading intervention
- Denise Payne, CMS STEAM teacher (49%)
- Rena Bryan, long-term substitute for Addie Carithers (Aug. 1-Sept. 2)
RESIGNATIONS
- Autumn Mathis, Commerce High School special education paraprofessional
- Kellee Gooch, CMS chorus teacher
- Dawn Suber, CMS paraprofessional
- Mandy Cromer, school food service
- Vicki Kesler, school food service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.