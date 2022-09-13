Commerce schools leaders voted this week to roll back the millage rate.
The Commerce Board of Education voted Sept. 12 to lower the millage rate from 17.078 mills to 16.928 mills. The board is keeping the bond rate the same at 2 mills.
The lower millage rate is the official "rollback" rate for the system. State law requires that local governments roll back millage rates to offset inflationary growth in its tax digest, or hold hearings and declare a tax increase even if the millage rate stays the same.
In other business, the school board approved the resignation of system finance director Beth Dalton.
The board also approved two new hires: Diane Vanderford, bus driver, and Angela Elrod, school cafeteria staff.
Also at its meeting, the Commerce BOE:
•discussed a draft policy that will set the rules for public comment/participation. According to the policy, speakers: Must be respectful and keep remarks civil; will be given 5 minutes to speak; must state their name; and must be a resident or business owner or parent/guardian of a student. Groups who wish to speak are asked to have one representative. No discussion will be allowed regarding litigation or individual students or employees. Lastly, the board will not respond to the speaker. The board could approve the policy at its October board meeting.
•approved extending the district’s five-year local facilities plan.
•approved a fixed price contract with Northeast Georgia RESA for direct services.
