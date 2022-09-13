Commerce BOE

Commerce schools leaders voted this week to roll back the millage rate.

The Commerce Board of Education voted Sept. 12 to lower the millage rate from 17.078 mills to 16.928 mills. The board is keeping the bond rate the same at 2 mills.

