The Commerce Board of Education plans to roll back its millage rate this year by about one percent.
Superintendent Joy Tolbert recommended rolling the system's millage rate from 19.062 mills to 18.925 mills during the board's Aug. 6 meeting.
The BOE voted to approve the millage rate cut at its Aug. 10 board meeting.
The lower rate is the official "rollback" rate for the system. State law requires that local governments roll back millage rates to offset inflationary growth in its tax digest, or hold hearings and declare a tax increase even if the millage rate stays the same.
Even with the rate rolled back, due to growth in the tax digest the system will garner more money. The system's net tax digest grew from $177 million in 2019 to $202.1 million this year. That growth will net the system an additional $438,500 in revenue at the lower millage rate level.
The cut in the rate does not mean every taxpayer will see a tax decrease. Property owners who have higher assessments could see the amount of taxes they pay go up.
The move comes amid concerns over state budget cuts to local school systems due to the impact of the COVID virus. Commerce expects to see its state funding cut by $1 million this year.
Board member Knox Smith had some concerns regarding the budget.
“I feel like we are balancing the budget off the backs of the teachers due to pay cuts,” said Smith.
Tolbert noted the original proposal for the 2020-2021 budget would have required a reduction of 10 work days for the teachers, which has since been reduced to five days.
Tolbert suggested the board could make a mid-year budget adjustment if the system's finances remains strong, or it could increase the supplements paid to teachers next year to help offset the cut of five days from this year's budget.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE:
• approved a spending resolution to allow spending until the 2020-2021 budget can be adopted at the September meeting. The budget has to be advertised in the local newspaper for 30 days prior to adoption and in order to continue operating until the budget is adopted, a spending resolution must be approved by the board.
• heard from Tolbert that the system has received a grant to fund purchase of a new 2022 Blue Bird school bus. The total cost for the bus is $98,985. Grant funds will make up $77,220 of that amount. The bus should be received in October.
• accepted the resignation of Breanne Smith, Lori Tyson and Deon Brock, approved maternity leave for Allison Davis, and approved the hiring of Cory Rumbaugh, Kim Mabry, Renee Bradley, Donna Webb, Racheal Russell and Beth Owensby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.