The Commerce Board of Education approved the following personnel moves at its June 14 meeting:
NEW HIRES
- John Cooper, graduation coach (49%), Commerce High School
- Stephanie Cobb, special education teacher, Commerce Elementary School
- Carolyn Hutcheson, media specialist, Commerce Middle School
- Carly Anglin, fifth grade English language arts teacher
- Marlaina Anthony, kindergarten paraprofessional
RESIGNATIONS
- Cyndi Barr, ESOL teacher, CHS
- Walt Massey, math teacher, CHS
- Hallie McElvery, paraprofessional, Commerce Elementary School
- Rachel Russell, cafeteria staff, CMS
- Mary Ann Surdyka, cafeteria staff, Commerce Primary School
TERMINATION
- Destiny Kitchens, food assistant, CPS
