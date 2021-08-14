The Commerce Board of Education approved the following personnel moves at its Aug. 9 meeting:
•Hires: Eyvette Raettig, substitute teacher; Carson Hawkins, substitute teacher; Veronica Murphy, cafeteria substitute; Amy Mooney, substitute teacher; and Dawn Suber, special education paraprofessional.
•Leave of absence: Taylor Bolinger
•Resignation: Bethany Maloch, Commerce Middle School special education paraprofessional
