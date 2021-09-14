The Commerce Board of Education approved the following personnel moves at its Sept. 13 regular meeting:
HIRES
Tawnya Shultz, intervention teacher at Commerce Middle School and Commerce High School
Katie Dean, kindergarten paraprofessional (with Karen Davis)
Candi Jordan, substitute nurse
Elizabeth Purcell, Commerce Elementary School nurse
Molly Hunt, cafeteria substitute
Dixie Burkhalter, cafeteria substitute
Amy Mooney, long-term substitute for Layna Bond (5th grade)
LEAVE OF ABSENCE
- Carla Dawson, from Sept. 28-Oct. 29
RESIGNATION
- Yvonne Hart, CES nurse
