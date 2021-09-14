The Commerce Board of Education approved the following personnel moves at its Sept. 13 regular meeting:

HIRES

  • Tawnya Shultz, intervention teacher at Commerce Middle School and Commerce High School

  • Katie Dean, kindergarten paraprofessional (with Karen Davis)

  • Candi Jordan, substitute nurse

  • Elizabeth Purcell, Commerce Elementary School nurse

  • Molly Hunt, cafeteria substitute

  • Dixie Burkhalter, cafeteria substitute

  • Amy Mooney, long-term substitute for Layna Bond (5th grade)

LEAVE OF ABSENCE

  • Carla Dawson, from Sept. 28-Oct. 29

RESIGNATION

  • Yvonne Hart, CES nurse

