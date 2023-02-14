Thirty-seven classrooms at Commerce High School will soon get new interactive flat screen panels.
The Commerce Board of Education voted Monday (Feb. 13) to approve the purchase of 37 ViewSonic flat screen panels, totaling $147,000.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 10:56 pm
The new panels are an upgrade from the outdated Epson projectors, which were installed in the high school when it opened 12 years ago.
“They have served their long life of 12 years,” superintendent Joy Tolbert said.
A representative with ViewSonic gave a demo of the devices to the BOE on Feb. 9 and said they’re user-friendly for teachers. He highlighted a number of features of the device including built-in closed captioning; the ability to record lessons on the screen; and options to take screenshots while watching YouTube videos, etc. The software also includes a number of campus communication features.
CHS principal Will Smith said the school has been using samples of the product over the past couple of months.
“I wanted the teachers to have as much hands-on experience with (the panels),” Smith said.
In an email to The Jackson Herald, Tolbert said the district’s technology director, Tobie Jones, plans to order the panels this month. The district should receive them in 2-3 weeks of ordering.
“The goal is to have the panels operating in the classrooms in March of 2023,” she said.
Also at its February 13 meeting, the board of education approved:
• moving its March meetings to March 16 and 20.
• the following hires: Trista Morris, Terrellynn Garrish, Britney Blahnik and Aquino Brock, substitute teachers.
• the following hires for the 2023-24 school years: Ronald Boyd, CHS PE teacher; Frank Adams; CHS PE/weight training teacher; and Harrison Moskowitz, CHS math teacher.
• the following resignations: Elaine Gunter, special education director (effective end of FY23 school year); Jennifer Duncan, Commerce Middle School paraprofessional; Karri Dalton, special education teacher (effective May 26); and Kristina Satterfield, eighth grade math teacher (effective May 26).
