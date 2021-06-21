The Commerce Board of Education has approved a tentative FY22 budget of $17.4 million.
The board has not yet set its millage rate for the year as it awaits a final tax digest on which to set the rate.
Still to be decided by the BOE is how to use a projected $400,000 surplus in the FY22 budget. Superintendent Joy Tolbert has pushed the board to raise the local supplement for teachers from 6% to 9% to make the system more competitive with surrounding school districts. But some board members have suggested a lower increase and using some of the funds to lower the system's millage rate.
That could be come less of an issue, however, if the system's tax digest climbs significantly from reassessments. Higher property values across Jackson County have gotten a lot of attention at recent government meetings where some taxpayers have called for tax exemption increases for senior citizens.
In other business at the board's June 14 meeting, the BOE:
• approved a spending plan for $2.6 million in federal CARES III funds. Among the uses will be to lower some class sizes, after school tutoring, two school nurses, an additional school psychologist, renovations to provide additional classrooms for Commerce High School students and a multi-purpose agriculture lab.
• approved Simmons Heating & Air to replace the HVAC at Commerce Middle School. The replacements are part of the CARES III funding.
• tabled for 30 days two updated system policies as required by the state.
• approved PlaySafe to provide athletic training services to the system. The firm is a non-profit and 2/3 of the cost will be paid by Athens Orthopedic and St. Mary's Hospital with Commerce responsible for 1/3 of the cost.
• recognized STAR student Callie Hill and STAR teacher Camille Whalen.
• heard a request from New Grace Church to use meeting space in CHS while the church is moving to a new location.
