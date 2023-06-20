Commerce school leaders gave their nod this month for the district’s $22.5 million FY24 tentative budget.
FY24 expenses are expected to total $22.52 million, while revenues are estimated at $19.68 million, resulting in a $2.84 million deficit. Superintendent Joy Tolbert is recommending using possible reserved from the FY23 year and funds from the accrued SK Battery PILOT (payments in lieu of taxes) funds to cover the deficit.
The Commerce Board of Education approved the draft budget at its June 12 board meeting.
The board has not yet set its millage rate for the year. It will do so after the tax digest in finalized. Tolbert expects the system might receive the digest in July and could set the millage rate in August.
Tolbert also noted the board has repeatedly lowered its millage rate and that the current rate is the lowest it’s been since 2005.
ABOUT THE BUDGET
When Tolbert outlined the proposed budget to board in May, she pointed out that it was a “challenging” year.
“To put it lightly, there are some challenges with the FY24 budget,” Tolbert told the board in May. “…Some of it we knew was going to happen. Some of it was just like the perfect storm for a budget.”
The challenges Tolbert referenced are partly due to SK Battery coming onto the city’s tax digest this year, a situation which distorts the city’s tax digest for the system by making it appear to be a wealthier community on a per student basis.
That digest distortion results in the district receiving less state equalization funding and having to pay more in local fair share funds back to the state. Combined, those changes mean the district will receive $2 million less in state funds next year than it did this year.
On the expense side, the district expects to spend $22.5 million, up from $19.2 million this year.
Part of that increase is due to the state increasing the salary base pay by $2,000 for certified school employees. Since employee benefits are based on a percentage of that base pay, the system’s locally-paid expenses are up as well.
The system will also have to help fund a partnership with Jackson County and Madison County schools to educate students previously enrolled in Rutland Academy, which is now closed due to a federal ruling.
The system also won’t be receiving any more Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) Covid funds which have helped pay for a number of positions. Tolbert stressed that the system cannot get rid of these positions and that the district is still under the state’s recommendation for the number of needed employees.
RESIDENTS’ CONCERNS
These budget discussions come on the heels of the recent uproar surrounding hiked tax assessments across the county. A handful of Commerce residents showed up at the board’s budget hearings to voice their concerns.
Some residents voiced the need for a different school tax process for seniors.
Another criticized the district’s increasing expenditures and urged the board to tighten its belt.
“You’re basically spending too much, you’re going to have to make cuts,” said one man, referencing the increases in the district’s expenses over the past two budget years.
But most of the discussion on June 12 centered around out-of-district students. The district enrolls about 1,800 total students total, 400 of whom live outside the city limits. Tuition is $300 per student for those out-of-district students with a $900 cap for one family.
“That’s obviously too low,” one man said. “Jefferson City Schools is $1,500.”
Tolbert said the two communities have “completely different demographics.” She added that 52% of Commerce students qualify for free-and-reduced lunch, while Jefferson doesn’t have 40% on free-and-reduced lunch.
The district receives some state funds for every student enrolled — both in-district and out-of-district. Tolbert gave an estimate of $4,000 per student that the district receives from the state (based on the least expensive student who requires no additional services). That’s $1.6 million a year to the school system for the 400 out-of-district students.
But one resident noted the $4,000 from the state, plus the $300 tuition doesn’t come close to covering the full cost of educating one student.
“Take that $9,000 (cost to educate one student), with the $300 (paid in tuition), with the $4,000 (that the system gets from the state), we’re still paying $5,000 for every one of these out-of-town students out of our pockets,” he said.
Multiple people encouraged the board to raise the tuition rate.
Tolbert said the district is working on raising the tuition, but that the board previously agreed to halt raising the rate for three years after raising it two years in a row.
“I don’t disagree with your sentiment about increasing tuition,” board chairman Kyle Moore said. “However, we’ve made a decision that for this school year, we know what we’re going to do...”
One man in the audience replied, “and we’ll make decisions in November if we have to.”
