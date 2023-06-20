Commerce school leaders gave their nod this month for the district’s $22.5 million FY24 tentative budget.

FY24 expenses are expected to total $22.52 million, while revenues are estimated at $19.68 million, resulting in a $2.84 million deficit. Superintendent Joy Tolbert is recommending using possible reserved from the FY23 year and funds from the accrued SK Battery PILOT (payments in lieu of taxes) funds to cover the deficit.

