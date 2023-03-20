Commerce City School System 9th Graders will have a new part of their health class following action by the Commerce Board of Education March 20.
The BOE approved a curriculum to update information about drug and alcohol abuse that will he taught by members of Reboot Jackson, a local recovery organization.
Jon Langston, a native of Commerce and leader of Reboot Jackson, gave a presentation to the BOE about a new curriculum the organization is offering to local school systems. He said that the program isn't just about substance abuse, but also discusses the "why" of abuse and hopes to help students identify their underlying feelings that sometimes leads to substance abuse.
Langston said both the Jackson County and Banks County school systems have indicated they will also have the program as part of their health curriculum.
In other action, the BOE:
•approved a Georgia Department of Education site application for the Deer Creek Trail property on which the system plans to build a new elementary school. The paperwork for DOE is part of the process toward that goal.
• approved a plan to have the system's computer network upgraded.
• at its work session meeting on March 14, the BOE heard mid-year reports from school principals about student achievement year to date. High school leaders noted that participation in AP classes is dwindling due to dual enrollment with area colleges becoming more important to many gifted students.
