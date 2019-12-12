The Commerce High School will start a volleyball team for the next school year, 2020-21.
The Commerce Board of Education approved the volleyball progrm at its Dec. 9 meeting.
CHS Principal Will Smith told the board at its work session the subject had generated a “lot of interest” in the past two years.
He said he knew the high school had lost some girls to other schools because it did not offer the sport.
Smith said he has coaches lined up for the team. A teacher will be the head coach and a paraprofessional will assist. Smith also said three girls now play travel volleyball and are expected to join the team.
He said about 20 girls have indicated an interest in the sport. Establishing it will not cost much, Smith said, because the gym already has a court outlined on it.
He said buying uniforms, some volleyballs and paying officials are among the recurring costs.
FINAL MEETING
The BOE also recognized two board members who attended their last meeting. Rodney Gary, the board chair, and Bill Davis, who has served for 32 years in two different stints, lost in the November election. Gary served for 12 years.
Kyle Moore, a former board member, beat Gary and Knox Smith defeated Davis.
Superintendent Joy Tolbert praised the two men as effective board members who “trained” her when she became superintendent.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE:
•heard that the Education Local Option Sales Tax fund was a bit more than $2 million at the end of November.
•approved a workman’s compensation amount for $53,215 through the Georgia School Boards Association. The new bid, which starts in January, saves the school system $30,507 a year.
•heard Tolbert report the district needs another bus driver.
•heard the school district’s reserve fund is about $1.1 million.
•recognized the Commerce boys’ cross country team, which won the state championship in class A this fall. It was the school’s first state title for the sport.
