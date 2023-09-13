A candidate challenge has been withdrawn against Cory Griffith, the lone qualifier for the Commerce Board of Education District 5 seat. A hearing that had been set for Thursday, Sept. 14, has been cancelled.
Commerce BOE candidate challenge withdrawn, hearing cancelled
