A challenge has been filed against a lone qualifier for the Commerce Board of Education.
Latosha Perez has filed a challenge against Cory Griffith, who was the only person to qualify for the Commerce school board district 5 seat in August.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 10:25 am
A challenge has been filed against a lone qualifier for the Commerce Board of Education.
Latosha Perez has filed a challenge against Cory Griffith, who was the only person to qualify for the Commerce school board district 5 seat in August.
A hearing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at the Commerce Civic Center.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.