The Commerce Board of Education punted this week until August on a decision about whether or not to give school staff a higher local supplement.
At its meeting on May 10, the BOE voted to table until June its FY2022 budget, a routine procedure to give time for public hearings. It also deferred a proposal by superintendent Joy Tolbert to hike the system's local supplement to 9%.
The BOE decided to wait until August, after the system receives more information about its tax digest, to decide whether or not to raise the system's local supplement rate above the current 6%.
Earlier this year, the BOE agreed to raise the local supplement from 3% to 6%, with the caveat that it would try to get that up to 9% when possible. Other nearby systems are already at 9% or higher, according to Tolbert.
During her budget presentation to the board on May 6, Tolbert said the system's tentative FY2022 budget shows a potential $400,000 surplus on top of its existing reserves. She proposed using some of that surplus to raise local supplement to 9%.
Tolbert showed the board a spreadsheet on May 10 with a breakdown of how much each increase would cost, with the 9% totaling around $286,000 in additional expense.
But several board members wondered if the system would be able to sustain that higher rate in the future. Some board members also wanted to look at both raising the local supplement some, but also possibly cutting the schools tax millage rate.
Tolbert warned against cutting the tax rate, saying that if the system cuts its tax rate now, it may have to raise that back up due to how the city's tax digest will hit the system's state funding.
A WONKY IMPACT
Commerce is facing a difficult, some would say wonky, financial future due to the impact of SK Battery on the system's tax digest.
In lieu of paying regular property taxes, SK is making payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) payments each year.
But in an odd quirk of state school funding law, the addition of SK's massive two EV battery plants will greatly inflate the system's underlying tax digest.
That means on paper, the system will become "wealthy" on a per capita basis and that in turn will trigger a cut in overall state funding to the school system.
According to Tolbert, SK's PILOT payments won't be enough to cover that loss of state funds, at least for a few years starting around 2026. She warned of the problem back in 2019 following the deal that brought SK Battery to Commerce.
On May 6, Tolbert said cutting the tax rate later this year could come back to haunt the board.
"If you roll the millage back, and then that hits — that should hit probably in two years — and the board has to look at those numbers and say, 'oh, we need to increase our millage,' it's going to look like a big jump," Tolbert said.
