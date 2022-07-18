How to develop the former golf club property in Commerce for additional schools was the topic of a lengthy discussion by the Commerce Board of Education on July 14.
The school system bought the 170-acre golf course last year for $2.5 million as a site for new schools as the system grows. The property abuts the existing middle school property on Jefferson Road.
In a wide-ranging discussion July 14, the board and its architectural firm representatives discussed a variety of possible scenarios for developing the property. A master plan for the site was discussed so that whatever is built first wouldn't block planning for other future facilities.
The board didn't make any final decisions on the matter and plans to hold future meetings to hash out more details.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
A new elementary school was a major focus of the discussion — where to locate it on the site, how big it should be and how soon to build it.
The location issue is complex since a major power line runs down the middle of the property. According to state rules, no classrooms can be built within a certain distance of the lines. That means a 300 ft. swath down the middle of the property would be off-limits for any kind of school building that has instruction.
The size of a new elementary school was also a point of discussion. With nearly 900 current students in Pre-K through 5th Grade, board members debated if a new school should be built for 1,000 or perhaps 1,100 or 1,200 students.
Cost is a major factor in that decision. A 158,000 sq. ft. school for 1,100 students could cost $39 million in today's high-priced construction market, officials said. That's before outfitting the school and other attendant costs are factored in.
School leaders had been thinking that a new elementary school would cost around $26 million, so the higher number came as a shock. In addition, such a high cost would tie up funds the system needs for other construction-related projects.
But representatives from the system's architectural firm said that the cost might come down if the overall economy slows, suggesting that the current high construction prices might be a "bubble."
The representatives also suggested that any new school built be a "compact" design and not a "spoke and wheel" design as has been popular over the past few decades. Most new schools are moving to the more compact design for lower costs and increased security, they said.
Any new school on the site would likely not be opened until 2025 or 2026.
In addition to a new school, the site might also become home to some other facilities in the future, such as a transportation center, a new board of education central office and an agricultural facility. A second school on the property in the future might also be possible.
Officials said they wanted the new site to be connected to the existing middle school as well.
According to superintendent Joy Tolbert, the next step will be for the system to have an enrollment projection study done so the board can get an idea on how large any new school should be since the number of students will impact the size and cost of the facility.
