Commerce school leaders made several big moves this week, lowering the millage rate and increasing local supplements for certified employees. The school board also took a step toward the purchase of land for a future elementary school.
DEER TRAIL COUNTRY CLUB
At its Aug. 9 meeting, the Commerce Board of Education gave its nod for superintendent Joy Tolbert to proceed with the contract to purchase the Deer Trail Country Club. The site could house a future Pre-K through 5th grade elementary school.
Located at 224 Country Club Ln., the property sits adjacent to the existing Commerce Middle School campus. In total, the country club property consists of approximately 167 acres.
The contract isn’t yet complete, and additional details will be available once it is, Tolbert said.
“Once the contract is ready, then we’ll have all the details as far as price and payment and that sort of thing,” said Tolbert.
MILLAGE RATE
Also at its Aug. 9 meeting, the BOE approved a rollback in the millage rate.
Tolbert recommended the board consider a full millage rate rollback at the Aug. 5 work session, lowering the maintenance & operations rate from 18.925 mills to 17.078 mills and the bond rate from 3 mills to 2 mills.
LOCAL SUPPLEMENT INCREASED
Additionally, the board approved an increase in the local supplement for its certified employees, raising the supplement from 6% to 9%.
The increase will cost the district $268,000, but Tolbert said the move will make the local supplement more in-line with other school districts and help the system attract and retain employees.
“That will go a long way toward retaining good employees and attracting good employees,” she said.
