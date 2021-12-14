Commerce school leaders gave their nod this week on a redistricting map for the school board.
In a brief work session on Thursday, Dec. 9, the Commerce Board of Education voted to approve the reapportionment map, which is based on 2020 U.S. Census results. Superintendent Joy Tolbert said the move allows the school board’s districts to align with the Commerce City Council districts.
Maps are redrawn when Census results are released to adjust lines based on population changes. Proposed changes in the City of Commerce are minimal.
During Commerce City Council discussions on the proposed council ward map, City Manager James Wascher said the intent of the proposed map was to keep the ward lines as close as possible to the existing lines, while adjusting for population changes.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its December meetings, the BOE approved:
•a number of pieces of equipment surplus.
•hiring the following: Kerri Dalton, special education teacher at Commerce Middle School; Felicia Jordan, full-time counsel at Commerce Primary School; and Amy Mooney, special education paraprofessional at CPS
•the following resignations: Audra Eckert, paraprofessional at CPS; and Courtney Minish, bus driver
•the following leaves of absence: Windy McCannon and Dawn Pike
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.