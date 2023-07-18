The Commerce Board of Education got another report during its July 17 meeting related to its plans to construct a new elementary school.
Financial consultant Allen McCannon of Raymond James outlined some likely projections of issuing bonds to pay for part of the new facility and how that might be paid for with ELOST funds.
Of particular note, McCannon said that the system’s ELOST is likely to reach its cap early, meaning the system, along with the Jackson County and City of Jefferson school systems, would need to call for another ELOST vote earlier than originally projected. The growth in sales taxes in the county is the reason the systems will probably reach their maximum early, he said.
While the systems have not yet coordinated on a possible vote date, McCannon outlined what would need to be done to hold a renewal vote in March 2024.
Along with the renewal of ELOST, he said the system would need to also hold a bond referendum vote to raise funding for a new school. He said the system would likely be able to raise around $23 million in bonds funding, an amount that would leave some bonding capacity for future projects and future boards. The system is currently paying down 2016 bonds from the construction of its new high school. Bond votes are typically held along with ELOST votes if those sales tax dollars are designed to pay off the bonds, he said.
While the system wants to build a new elementary school on its Deer Creek campus, leaders have not yet gotten a firm construction price. McCannon, who is a former superintendent at the Madison County School System, said he couldn’t predict a final price, but said based on his consulting with other school systems around the state, construction inflation had been running around 30% over the last two years. He said that prices were around $350 per sq. ft. now and moving toward $400 per sq. ft. He said the construction amount would probably be north of $40 million and that construction prices aren’t likely to come down, although the rapid rise of the past two years might level off some.
In addition to raising around $23 million from bonds, the system would also pay for a new school with a combination of state funding and money from the PILOT payments being paid by SK Battery. So far, the system has accrued around $13.9 million in PILOT payments from SK.
Still, not all of those dollars are earmarked for construction since some of the money will be necessary to offset a loss of state operations funding to the system.
McCannon said the biggest issue for the board to consider is the high inflation of school construction and to make sure it has a solid revenue stream to pay back bonds it issues.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE heard a report at its work session meeting on July 13 that the system will deploy a new communications App for parents to use this year and new bus tracking software that will track where buses are located, what students are on each bus and what time and where students get off the bus.
PERSONNEL
In personal action, the BOE approved hiring the following:
Victoria McGinnis, CMS paraprofessional; Tim Nunn, full-time bus driver; Mark Mullis, CPS/CES PE Teacher/Assistant football coach; Mark Jones-,Audio/Video Teacher at CHS; Christy Meeler, Substitute Teacher; Dana Cotton, ESOL Teacher (49%); and Matt West, Substitute Bus Driver.
The board also accepted the following resignations:
Niki Allen, Audio/Video Teacher at CHS; Nathan Crumley, CHS ISS; and Christy Dyer, Bus Monitor and school cafeteria staff.
