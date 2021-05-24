The Commerce Board of Education is mulling over a proposed $17.4 million general fund budget for FY22.
A final decision on the budget may not come until August and the tax rate won't be set until the early fall.
Only $3.8 million is projected to come from local taxes in the general fund with the bulk of the system's revenues coming from the state. The final amount from local taxes won't be known until the city's tax digest is finalized and the BOE sets the system's tax rate.
The budget projects a $400,000 surplus in the general fund. Superintendent Joy Tolbert has asked the board to consider using some of those funds, around $285,000, to increase the system's local supplement to 9%, a level that would be more competitive with other local school systems. Commerce is currently at 6% local supplement.
But some BOE members want to look at cutting the city's millage rate and make up the difference with some of the surplus, perhaps by not raising the local supplement to 9% but to a lower rate.
In addition to the general fund, the system also projects netting around $2 million in ELOST funds. Most of those dollars will go toward paying the system's debt service obligations and to acquire a new bus for the system.
In the coming years, the Commerce system will enter a new financial territory as the massive SK Battery plants come on line. The addition of that $2.6 billion project will dramatically hike the city's tax digest, making the city school system "wealthy" rather than "poor" based on the state's school funding formula. That means the Commerce school system will likely get less money from the state per student than it does now, forcing the system to find new local revenues.
In addition, SK Battery isn't paying traditional property taxes is instead making payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) payments. Tolbert has warned the BOE that those PILOT payments may not be enough to offset the system's loss of state funds due to how the state funding formula works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.