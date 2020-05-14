The Commerce Board of Education is looking at ways to address expected statewide budget cuts for the FY2021 school year due to the impact of the COVID virus on state funds. Cutting some school staff positions will be necessary, officials said in recent board meetings.
Superintendent Joy Tolbert said the system needs to cut a minimum of $1.5 million from its budget. The system will get some funding, around $300,000 from the federal CARES funds. Without those monies, the system would have to cut over $1.8 million.
“We have gone through every single expenditure,” said Tolbert. “We have worked with the principals to look at every single position in the system and we have identified areas where we can cut.”
A major area affected by the reduction will be personnel.
“When 85 percent of our overall budget is personnel and you are told that you have got to find at least $1.5 million, then you know you have got to cut personnel,” said Tolbert.
The board will be meeting later this month to decide which positions will be eliminated in order to give those employees ample time to pursue other employment opportunities.
Other areas affected by the proposed budget reduction include professional learning. Only essential training for employees and teachers will be done in the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Teachers will also be asked to limit the number of field trips that require buses. Computer software and hardware purchases and upgrades will be limited and expenses for building maintenance will be reduced.
OPENING MAY BE DELAYED
The first day of school may be delayed one week this summer.
Instead of starting back to school on July 31, if an amended calendar is approved, students will report to class August 7.
Working days for teachers will be reduced by 10 days and instructional days for students will decrease by five days during the 2020-2021 school year.
The board will vote on the proposed changes to the calendar during its June meeting.
GROWTH STUDY
In other business, a consulting firm hired by the school system to project future growth demands gave its report at the BOE’s May 7 meeting.
Cooperative Strategies consultant Ann Hoffsis said enrollment in the school system has increased by 278 students over the past ten years.
A total of 1,713 students are enrolled during the current school year. Overall enrollment in Commerce schools is projected to remain steady over the next few years.
But due to the uncertainty of how new development might happen from the SK Battery industry, Hoffsis advised the BOE to monitor growth and to consider new projections if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.