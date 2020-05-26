The Commerce Board of Education approved a plan of cuts and furloughs on May 26 ahead of anticipated steep cuts in state funding for the FY2021 year.
In a 3-1 vote, with member Knox Smith voting against, the board cut teacher working days by 10, student days by five and eliminated around 10 part- and full-time positions in the system.
Even with the cuts, the system will fall around $500,000 short in its budget for FY21, a move that will require the system use some of its $3 million in reserves to make up the difference.
Superintendent Joy Tolbert said the state is expected to issue some guidelines on Friday, May 29 for operating school in the coming year. In addition, the Georgia General Assembly is expected back in mid-June to adjust the state's budget for the coming year in light of the steep downturn in revenues from the COVID virus shutdowns.
Both of those actions could also impact how the system adjusts its budget in the coming months.
In opposing the plan, Smith said he wanted to see more options to consider and that he wanted to "make sure we're not jumping the gun on this." Tolbert and BOE chairman Paul Sergent said it was only fair to make the cuts now so that the affected employees would have time to look for another job.
HIGHLIGHTS
Among the actions approved by the BOE were:
• freeze all supplements at current levels.
• limiting professional learning to only essential classes.
• reduce the number of field trips.
• eliminate the positions of curriculum director; of ISS (at 49%) at Commerce High School; a PE position at CHS; a math position at CHS; a part-time position of behavior specialist at Commerce Primary School and Commerce Elementary School; a computer science position at Commerce Middle School; a reading position at CMS; a math position at CMS; and additional counseling support at CMS.
• eliminate the social media supplement.
• cut the central office staff from 243 days to 230 days.
• rebidding system insurance needs.
The system also added four "flex days" to the calendar to be considered in December. If the system's budget is running better than expected, those four days could be added back as teacher work days during the second semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.