The Commerce Board of Education made several leadership hiring moves on May 10, including two new assistant principals.
Jordan Raettig was hired as assistant principal for Commerce High School, Paige Puckett was hired as assistant principal at Commerce Elementary School and Chris Corkery was named assistant principal at Commerce Middle School.
At the system level, Beth Dalton was hired as system finance director.
The BOE also named its coaching staffs for the 2001-2002 year.
BOE PERSONNEL ACTIONS MAY 10
• Mark Hollars- Weight training at CHS/head football coach
• Tracy Hollars- Science Teacher at CHS
• Jordan Raettig- CHS Assistant Principal
• Jenna Hall- CPS/CES music teacher
• Taylor Bolinger- Kindergarten at CPS
• Jill Pilgrim- Kindergarten teacher at CPS
• Erica Malcom- Second grade teacher at CPS
• Ashlyn Haskett- School Psychologist (MTSS/SEL/Behavior Specialist)
• Tommy Palmer- Math Teacher at CHS
• Jenny Palmer- TAP Teacher at CHS
• Zach Tucker- PE at CHS
• Paige Puckett- Assistant Principal at CES
• Dawn Gary- State Reporting- FTE, CPI, Student Record; Central Enrollment; assist with instructional software, gifted program services, TKES/LKES, Cognia accreditation review, and federal programs
• Debra Cooper- 8th Grade ELA Teacher
• Beth Dalton- System Finance Director (to begin June 2021)
• Felicia Jordan- 50% counselor at Commerce Primary School
• Chris Corkery- CMS Assistant Principal
• Macie Fouche- 6th Grade Social Studies Teacher
• Alisha Atwell- Special Education Teacher at CPS (Preschool & Prek) 50% to 100%
• Autumn Mathis- Special Education Paraprofessional at CHS
• Nick Niesielowski- Special Education Teacher at CMS
• Michael Gunn- Math Teacher at CHS
• Brandon Simmons- Special Education Teacher at CHS
• Coaching positions for CMS and CHS 2021-2022
Rescind-
• Jala Cash- CMS Teacher (rescind job offer 4/15/21)
Leave of Absence-
• Jennifer Tate- request for maternity leave (July 26-August 9)
• Layna Bond- request for maternity leave (August 25-November 29)
Resignation-
• Kelly Shoemaker- Assistant Principal at CMS
• Cassie Jacques- Kindergarten at CPS
• Tiffany Davis- Media specialist at CMS
• Jordyn McClure- ISS paraprofessional
• Jake Setzer- CHS Math Teacher
• Tara Wood- Special Education Teacher
Retirement-
Angela McEver- CMS Cafeteria Staff (37 years)
