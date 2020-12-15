Action by the Commerce Board of Education on Dec. 14 should clear the way for a proposed SPLOST referendum to go back before the county's board of elections for action in January.
An earlier version of the SPLOST referendum was tabled by the elections board due to a typo. The referendum calls for a March 16 vote to renew the SPLOST for school capital projects, including building new facilities. It includes the Commerce school system as well as the Jackson County and City of Jefferson school systems.
Commerce also updated its part of the referendum to include funding for demolition of school buildings and the construction of new school facilities if needed.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, Superintendent Joy Tolbert updated the board on how the school system does contact tracing for Covid cases. Although Commerce has seen lower rates of Covid that the county's other two school systems, it has gone up in recent weeks as the overall spread of the virus has skyrocketed in the county.
According to Tolbert, as of December 10, the system reported eight confirmed cases of Covid, including staff and students, and a total of 80 people in quarantine because they came in contact with those cases. Tolbert said it is the highest number of people quarantined so far.
Under new CDC guidelines, if a student or employee has been exposed to a person who has a positive Covid test and they choose not to be tested, after 10 days showing no symptoms, that person can return to school. From day 11 until day 14, they will have to wear a mask and go to the school nurse every morning to have their temperature taken.
Those tested for Covid would follow a different protocol, Tolbert said. After exposure, those individuals have to wait five days before being tested and if the results are negative, they will have to remain in quarantine for two additional days.
“The good part of this is that it will allow people to shorten the quarantine period,” said Tolbert. “I think the overall goal is that they (CDC) are hopeful more people will be willing to go for testing.”
The board also:
• discussed giving teachers a bonus due to a five-day furlough earlier in the year. Tolbert recommended the board revisit the proposal later in the school year and if it appears the system has the funding, consider approving a full calendar next year with no furloughs and the possibility of increasing the local supplement as well.
• approved increasing compensation for substitute teachers to be consistent with surrounding school systems. The overall increase will amount to an additional $10 per day.
• approved a contract extension for Tolbert for one additional year.
