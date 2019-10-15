The Commerce Board of Education welcomes feedback from students, parents and staff about its possible 2020-21 school calendar.
The BOE has two calendar options its considering. The first option is similar to this school year’s calendar and the second option has a few differences.
Option one starts the school year with four days of pre-planning on July 27 and ends with three days of post-planning from May 24-26. Class begins on July 31 and ends on May 21. Students and teachers will have three week-long breaks; fall break (Sept. 28 through October 2), Thanksgiving break (November 23-27), and spring break (March 29 through April 2). Christmas break starts on December 21 and ends January 1). January 4, February 15 and March 26 are teacher in-service days.
Option two starts the school year a week later in August, but ends on the same week in May, meaning less time off for students. Option two doesn’t have a fall break, instead there is a teacher in-service day on Friday, October 9 and a school holiday on Monday, October 12. Thanksgiving break runs from Wednesday to Friday (November 25-27). Spring break and Christmas break are the same, as are the teacher in-service days in the spring semester.
The two calendar options can be viewed on the Commerce City School system website, but students, parents and staff have to login to Infinite Campus for the survey.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the Commerce BOE:
•approved consent agenda including year-end 2019 budget and the July 12019 financial report. Total revenue for 2018-19 was $15.7 million, 103.41 % of the projected revenue. Total expenditures were $15.84 million. The find equity balance was just shy of $2.27 million. Commerce schools brought in $1.1 million in July and spent $1.4 million.
•heard a presentation from security firm Centegix advertising their robust security system. The system has already been implemented in several schools in Georgia, including Jefferson City Schools and Oconee County. The system seeks to give all employees power to lockdown the school in case of a catastrophic emergency, or to simply alert staff quickly in case of a minor emergency.
•heard approved federal budgets for FY2020. The Title I budget includes $222,000 for Commerce Primary School and $130,000 for Commerce Elementary. Title I funds goes towards math and writing, as well as other instructional services. Title II-A is for improving teacher quality and is being used on stipends for teachers. Title IV is for a “well-rounded” educated for student and can be used for technology or safety. Commerce is using Title IV funds on a software that allows teachers to monitor what their students view on Chromebooks during class, and second-step curriculum. Title V is going towards a software called Raspberry Pie which teaches students how to operate a computer
PERSONNEL
The board approved the following personnel matters:
•hired Leah Sanders, Marlaina Anthony, Tia Brown and Kara Waldrop as substitute teachers.
•hired Bolling DuBose as CHS assistant girls’ basketball coach
•allowed a leave of absence for Jessica Clark.
