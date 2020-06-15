The Commerce Board of Education recently raised the price of its adult breakfast and lunch meals to meet federal guidelines.
Adult breakfast means will go from $1.75 to $2.00 while lunch will go from $3.25 to $3.55.
PERSONNEL
In personnel action, the BOE:
• hired Kelley Faulkner as an ELA teacher at Commerce Middle School.
• accepted the resignations of Kay Howington, receptionist at Commerce High School and Amy Hancock, ELA teacher at CMS.
• approved a leave of absence for Marcy Adams.
OTHER ACTION
In other board action, the BOE approved:
• a spending resolution for July until the state can set its FY21 budget thereby allowing the school system to set its FY21 budget.
• accepting the May financial report which shows the system has $3.3 million in reserves.
• a CTAE plan for FY21 to allocate federal funds.
• selling a list of surplus equipment
