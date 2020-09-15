The Commerce Board of Education finalized its 2020-2021 budget Sept. 14, a move that formally lowered the system's millage rate by a small amount.
The board approved a budget of $15.6 million in anticipated revenue and $15.9 million in operating expenses. The difference is slated to come from the system's reserve funds.
The millage rate is being lowered to 18.925 mills from 19.062 last year.
The system's bond millage rate will remain unchanged at 3 mills.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Sept. 14 BOE meeting, the board:
• approved a contract for Regional Education Services Agency (RESA) to provide supportive services such as vision, hearing, occupation and physical therapy in addition to mobility, speech and language therapy for special needs students. The system will pay to RESA a total amount of $136,819 for these services.
• tabled action on changes to school policies regarding sexual harassment.
• approved the hiring of Destiny Kitchens, Macie Fouche, Jordyn McClure, Colen Lake and Nicole Bennett.
• accepted the resignations of Kaitlyn Lewallen and Megan Miller.
• heard board member Kyle Moore conveyed support for staff and principals going into the school year. Moore said the board had discussed some of the latest developments regarding federal testing guidelines. “We certainly want to have good test scores and I know that everyone will be striving to accomplish that each and every day, but we also understand that 2020 is a different school year. We want to make sure each of you know you have our full support in making sure that the main goal of this year doesn’t change, and that is to keep everybody safe.”
