Commerce students will start school early in 2020, just as they did this year.
The Commerce Board of Education approved a calendar Nov. 11.
Superintendent Joy Tolbert said the system asked people to select one of two options for 2020. She said 68 percent selected option 1. The largest group of responders were parents and legal guardians.
The first day of school for the 2020-2021 school year will be July 31. Teachers will report July 27.
ENROLLMENT STUDY
Tolbert also told the board she would engage the Cooperative Strategies firm to make enrollment projections for Commerce. The projections would stretch out over 10 years, she said.
The same company did work for Jefferson city schools. The company will be in Commerce Wednesday, Nov. 13, to start, Tolbert said.
The work is expected to take four to six weeks.
Tolbert said she also had talked recently to a person from SK American Battery, which is building a facility in Commerce. He said to “keep people realistic,” she said.
“At the end of the day, it’s just a place where people work.”
The SK battery plant is expected to have more than 2,000 employees by about 2025.
Tolbert also said two Georgia Department of Education representatives had visited Commerce to consider the system's facilities. She repeated her view that the city cannot build facilities until the current debt is paid off in 2026.
She said using the old high school, where the central office is now, for pre-K classes would be expensive because of the need for HVAC units. She also said the high school agriculture program is in a regular classroom and a lab room for it would likely come from the wing of the old high school that was discussed for pre-K. High school and pre-K students would have to be separated, according to state regulations.
CCRPI CONSULTANT
The district also will hire a consultant from Southwest Georgia to help with “low-hanging fruit” – ways it might improve its scores.
Tolbert said the district wants to change its scores, and at the same time, she lamented the state’s changing the way CCRPI is calculated from year to year.
“Math is an area of weakness for us,” Tolbert admitted.
She said it would be “an outside look at our schools.” She said the consultant, Bobby Smith, will spend about three hours looking at the district’s scores and tests.
The size of Commerce – about 1,700 students – hurts test scores, Tolbert said. She explained that one or two students who score poorly and are in a subgroup, such as English learner or special education, could affect the district’s overall score.
She noted that Commerce Primary School students do not take a state test.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE:
•heard a presentation about Commerce Middle School’s FFA program, which won the premier chapter and the National Middle School Model of Excellence at the group’s national convention in Indianapolis. The chapter won the national awards in its first year of the program. April Davis, the ag teacher and FFA advisor, came to Commerce Middle School from West Jackson Middle School. She won the national Model of Excellence multiple times at WJMS. The chapter also was honored for its “pillow case” project and was the only middle school honored.
•heard that its ELOST – education local option sales tax – balance is more than $1.9 million, nearly $500,000 more than one year ago, despite spending money on computers and textbooks.
