Commerce school leaders recently got a look at two options for the 2022-23 school calendar. The Commerce Board of Education discussed two calendars for the next school year at its Sept. 9 work session. The two options are almost identical with one exception: A 3-day winter break in February which would push the last day of school back.
The district surveyed staff members and most preferred the option with a February winter break. The district plans to seek parent and student input on the calendars before moving forward.
Details on both options include:
No February winter break
School would begin on July 29 with holidays planned on Sept. 5, Labor Day; Sept. 30, teacher planning day; Oct. 3-7, fall break; Nov. 21-25, Thanksgiving break; Dec. 19-30, winter break; and Jan. 2, teacher planning day.
School would resume on Jan. 3 following winter break. Holidays in the second half of the school year would include: Jan. 16, MLK Jr. Holiday; Feb. 20, teacher planning day; March 10, teacher planning day; and April 3-7, spring break.
Graduation would be held May 19.
With February winter break
In the second option, school would also begin on July 29 with holidays are planned on Sept. 5, Labor Day; Sept. 30, teacher planning day; Oct. 3-7, fall break; Nov. 21-25, Thanksgiving break; Dec. 19-30, winter break; and Jan. 2, teacher planning day.
School would resume on Jan. 3 following winter break. Holidays in the second half of the school year would include: Jan. 16, MLK Jr. Holiday; Feb. 17, teacher planning day; Feb. 20-22, winter break; March 10, teacher planning day; and April 3-7, spring break.
Graduation would be held May 24.
OTHER BUSINESS
The school board approved the following at its Sept. 13 meeting:
•adopting the 2021 millage rates. The board opted to roll back the millage rate at its August meeting, lowering the M&O rate to 17.078 mills and the bond rate to 2 mills.
•a contract with Northeast Georgia RESA for student support services.
•releasing a request for proposals for a construction manager on the renovation of the old high school wing and improvements to the track on the middle school campus. The RFP will close in late October and the board could approve a construction manager at its Nov. 8 meeting.
•the resignation of District 2 board member Mary Pittman, and the appointment of her replacement, Cara Bray. Bray qualified for the office last month with no opposition.
