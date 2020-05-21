Commerce school leaders are looking at plans to implement a reduction in force of school system personnel.
The Commerce Board of Education met in closed session on May 20 to discuss potential RIF actions.
The BOE is facing some tough decisions regarding a possible $1.5 million budget reduction to meet the governor’s order to decrease spending next year by 14 percent.
According to superintendent Joy Tolbert, with 85 percent of the school system's budget dedicated to personnel, a RIF is inevitable.
The board took no action on a plan following its closed session, but will meet on May 26 to take action regarding the RIF.
The system is also considering a change to its school calendar for the 2020-2021 school year in light of the expected cuts in state funding.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board reviewed a proposal to replace the HVAC equipment at the middle school.
The board currently has a lease and maintenance agreement with ABM for HVAC equipment in all its schools. The BOE is considering renegotiation and consolidation of the current lease agreement to include system replacement at the middle school.
