A downtown Commerce business was robbed on Friday morning (Sept. 15).
According to an announcement from the city, a Black masked man robbed the Holiday Credit around 9:30 a.m. He was armed with a handgun.
The suspect then exited the business on the sidewalks adjacent to Broad Street and road a bicycles along back roads.
“The suspect appears to travel down Hill Street and into the neighborhoods behind the downtown area,” the city reported.
The suspect’s bike appears to be a dark colored mountain bike.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.
The city also encouraged citizens to be vigilant and report anything suspicious that occurs in the downtown area. They also encourage store owners and employees to be cautious during opening and closing and be aware of your surroundings. You can also request police presence by calling 911 and asking for an officer to escort to/from your business.
