Commerce held a final celebration for longtime councilman Archie D. Chaney this week. Chaney, who has represented Ward 1 on the Commerce City Council since 1983, is retiring from his seat on the council this year.
The city has spent several months celebrating the long-time councilman. In August, Commerce announced the former Boys & Girls Club park would be renamed after A. Chaney and his brother, Sam Chaney. A. Chaney and his wife were named Grand Marshals of this year’s Christmas parade. In October, the Georgia Municipal Association presented Chaney with a Lifetime Service Award.
On Dec. 20, the city held a retirement celebration for Chaney before his final Commerce City Council meeting. The city also presented Chaney with a proclamation honoring his 43 years in public service in Jackson County.
“He may retire from the city council, but will forever remain councilman Chaney to parts of this community,” the proclamation read.
Chaney started his public service career on the Commerce school board, where he served for three years before taking his seat on the Commerce City Council.
Elsewhere in the city, Chaney was instrumental in securing construction of the new Boys & Girls Club in Ward 1. He’s also served on the Commerce Housing Authority.
During his career on the city council, Chaney has been active in the Georgia Municipal Association’s training and programs.
He’s volunteered with multiple groups throughout the community and also serves as a deacon at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where he helped create the church’s Men’s Day Breakfast program.
He’s a yearly speaker at the county’s Martin Luther King Jr. program and recently received the William H. Booth Lifetime Achievement Award by the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce.
The proclamation read Dec. 20 also points out Chaney’s commitment to city employees.
“(He’s) always been an adamant supporter for all City of Commerce employees, fighting for better wages, encouraging vacation, vaccination and wellness programs and providing the best equipment for their jobs,” the proclamation reads. “This commitment has led to incredible attrition rate with many employees working more than 20 years for the city.”
APPROVED ITEMS
Also at its meeting, the Commerce City Council approved the following:
•the sale of Georgia Public Web assets to a third party. Commerce was one of 32 cities to contribute money to form GPW, which aimed to improve fiber connectivity across the state. The city is set to receive $750,000 from the sale and that, along with annual payments made over the years, should cover Commerce’s initial investment.
•a contract amendment with Waldrop Tree Service, increasing the hourly pay from $90 per hour to $110 per hour.
•a bond release for Sullivan Wickley Properties, LLC, for a sidewalk project at the new Dollar General on Hwy. 59 at Hwy. 441.
•a letter of interest for the sale of the city's pre-treatment facility at the former Diana Food. New owners Kerry, Inc., want to buy the facility.
•reappointing Billy Chandler as municipal court judge; John Stell as city attorney; Amy M. Carter as prosecutor for municipal court; and Susan Rigdon as public defender for municipal court. All reappointments are for a 24-month term.
•reappointing the following members of the Downtown Development Authority for 48-month terms: Susan Stephenson, Wesley Wilbanks, chairman, and Dylan Wilbanks, vice-chairman.
•renewal of 24 alcohol licenses for various businesses.
•Commerce City Council 2022 meeting dates including: Jan. 3 and Jan. 18; Feb. 7 and Feb. 21; March 7 and March 21; April 4 and April 18; May 2 and May 16; June 6 and June 20; July 5 and July 18; August 1 and August 15; Sept. 6 and Sept. 19; Oct. 3 and Oct. 17; Nov. 7 and Nov. 21; Dec. 5 and Dec. 19. The council meets at 6 p.m. at the Commerce Civic Center.
•Planning Commission 2022 meeting dates including: Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 28 and Dec. 19. The commission meets at 6 p.m. at the Commerce Civic Center.
•Downtown Development Authority/Civic Center Tourism Board 2022 meeting dates including: Jan. 24, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, May 23, June 27, July 12, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12. The DDA meets at 4 p.m. at the Commerce Civic Center.
•Library Board tentative 2022 meeting dates including: Jan. 24, March 28, May 23, July 25, Sept. 26 and Nov. 28. The library board meets at 5 p.m. in the Library Board Room.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the council:
•held a closed session to discuss real estate with no action following.
•heard a presentation from Bates, Carter and Company, LLP, on the city’s audit. Additional coverage of the audit will be published in an upcoming issue.
•recognized several city employees with annual service awards.
•recognized Mayor Clark Hill’s daughter, Emily Hill, who raised money for The Cancer Foundation. Individual council members and city staff also contributed and Mayor Clark Hill agreed to match the funds.
•discussed the redistricting map, which was recently sent to the state for technical review. City Manager James Wascher said there were only minor changes following the technical review.
