Commerce leaders approved a large residential project on Ila Rd. this week.
At its Aug. 16 meeting, the Commerce City Council gave a nod for the project, saying the neighborhood is something with city could be proud of.
The applicant, Cheyenne Land Trust, proposes a neighborhood of 287 single-family homes and 194 townhomes. Numerous amenities including swimming pools and tennis courts are planned. The developers also have plans for a non-climbable fence around the nearby rock quarry.
All council members except Archie Chaney voted in favor of approving the project.
DUNCAN CIRCLE PROJECT REMOVED
In other business, the controversial Duncan Circle project was scrapped from the council's agenda prior to Monday's meeting.
Resident Audrey Strickland from Ward 1 spoke at the meeting, urging the council to reject similar projects in Ward 1 in the future.
The proposal was to rezone from R-1 to R-6 for the construction of 64 townhomes.
"We collectively stand in opposition to this development, and any other like it in our community," Strickland said, speaking for other residents of Ward 1 at the meeting. "Our streets are very narrow and there are no sidewalks in our community."
Strickland expressed concerns over excess traffic in the area and voiced her displeasure with past treatment of Ward 1.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the city council:
•approved the annexation of the Chrysler dealership on Hwy. 441 into the city of Commerce.
•approved the permanent closure of High St. and View St. to vehicle and bicycle traffic. The two alleys will be repurposed for pedestrian use.
•tabled a request from Waste Pro to raise garbage/recycling pickup fees by over $7. Commerce wants to renegotiate for a better price, saying the proposed increase is too significant.
•approved consent agreement with Georgia Public Service Commission. The total cost of the agreement is $32,000. The agreement is to better equip the gas department.
•approved the gas contract to install natural gas to service 82 lots in the Sandy Creek subdivision.
