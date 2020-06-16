The City of Commerce has its first report of an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
During its June 15 city council meeting, city manager James Wascher reported the city has taken steps to have all employees that may have been in contact with the employee tested. So far, all results have come back negative.
“We don’t think there was a lot of exposure, but there potentially could have been so we are doing what we need to do,” Wascher said.
Although the department in which the employee worked was not indicated, Wascher said that several city buildings have been deep-cleaned and fumigated.
“I think we have gotten the environment taken care of and we are getting the employees taken care of,” Wascher said.
Given the nature of the coronavirus pandemic, Wascher said there is a good chance other cases could be reported in the future.
SUNDAY SALES
In other business, the council approved an ordinance to allow Sunday brunch sales of alcohol for consumption.
The measure was approved in the June 9 voting.
ELEVATOR POSTPONED
The council postponed a vote on a proposed installation of an elevator at the Commerce Civic Center.
Milestone Construction had submitted the lowest bid at $457,508. During a recent work session, Wascher said other projects planned for the Civic Center may have to be postponed or cancelled if funds are allocated to install the elevator.
Another option the council could consider is financing for all improvements needed in the Civic Center.
The council agreed to postpone voting on installation of the elevator and instead have staff gather information and an estimated cost for an architect to design a plan to include electrical, plumbing, kitchen improvements, upgrades to bathrooms and improvements to the bottom level and parking area.
OTHER ACTION
Other action by the council on June 15 include the approval:
• of updates to the building fee schedule. Mayor Clark Hill said this will bring the fees for building in the city in line with the cost of providing the required service. In addition to an increase in the cost of building permits, an additional plan review fee of fifty percent of the cost for a building permit will be required to cover the staff time needed for plan review, permitting, inspections, or other related tasks.
• of a request from Brian Cardoza for annexation of 2.2 acres and rezoning of 139 acres on Maysville Road and Wheeler Cemetery Road. The request is to unite all of the related parcels under M-2 zoning in order to continue with a long range industrial development project. The parcels were previously zoned C-2 and R-1.
• of a request from Chadwick Richardson to rezone 1.61 acres on Bill Anderson Boulevard from C-2 to R-1 for the construction of five homes.
• of a request from Robert Wollaston to rezone 8.841 acres at 71 W.E. King from R-4 to R-2 and 19.322 acres at 187 W.E. King Road from AR to R-2 for construction of thirty one homes in Phase III of Highland Estates. The developer is required to obtain an easement to W.E. King Road and have easement included on the plan before permits are issued.
• of a request from Victor Golban to rezone 4.134 acres along W.E. King Road from R-3 to C-2 for construction of a repair garage.
• of a bid from Garrett Paving in the amount of $296,668 for paving of various city streets.
• of an amendment to the Gas Supply Portfolio Program. The portfolio will allow the Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia to negotiate gas supply contracts on behalf of a group of local government agencies.
• of the 2021 budget. According to Mayor Hill, the $25 million budget is in line with what has been budgeted during the past couple of years.
