Commerce City Hall will be open to the public two days a week beginning Tuesday, May 5.
During a meeting held Monday night, city manager James Wascher reported city hall and the planning and utilities building will be open Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. until noon and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. to be able to take in payments.
The Civic Center will continue to be closed through the remainder of the month. Wascher said recent city events have been cancelled or postponed with exception of a fireworks show tentatively scheduled for the end of June, but it may also have to be postponed or cancelled.
Wascher said the town's recreation department is conducting signups for fall sports and the library will mostly be closed for the remainder of the month. The library will continue to provide curbside service and could begin to slowly reopen the doors during the month of June with the first couple hours of operation possibly designated for use by the elderly and at risk patrons.
During the unconventional meeting attended in person by councilmembers and presided over by Mayor Clark Hill via phone, Hill noted the state is looking at a 14 percent budget reduction from every state department for 2021 and asked if the city has received any report from Jackson County reflecting losses due to reduction in revenue, such as the SPLOST.
Wascher said he has not received any information from the county and said April sales tax distributions (for March sales) was still fairly strong, but he will not have any official tax revenue data for April until the end of May. Wascher said he expects data will reflect a serious drop in sales taxes due to the inability of people to go out shop.
Other areas Wascher noted that may reflect a drop in revenue could be building permits because construction may slow down and collection of court assessed fees since the courts have been closed.
“We are in good shape financially right now,” said Wascher. “It just depends on long this lasts.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
• reviewed proposed changes to the city court ordinances to require appointment of a defender and solicitor by the council. These positions are currently appointed by the judge. Proposed changes would also give the judge the ability to change the court dates and times whenever necessary.
• considered renewal of a contract with the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police for working towards state certification. To complete the process, the council will need to make changes to policies and procedures and update the evidence room by installing additional safety measures.
• heard that the legislature has passed a law to allow developers to hire independent inspectors. In response, the city is preparing criteria to address the change.
• heard that the city has received a request to place a kennel on property located at 223 Highland Estates. The property owner is requesting a variance to allow placement of a kennel closer than the required set back of 100 feet from a property line. The Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending denial of the request.
• heard that the Downtown Development Authority and Civic Center Board are recommending an increase to rental fees for the Civic Center. Wascher said research by city staff has discovered the city has some of the lowest rental fee prices in the surrounding area. If approved, rental on the Harmony Grove Hall would increase from $1,200 to $1,800 for weekend rental and from $900 to $1,500 on weekdays. Rental deposit will also increase and rental packages, to include items such as tables, chairs and linens, will also be available. The rental agreement will also be updated to address insurance and security requirements.
