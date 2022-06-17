The City of Commerce trash and recycle pickup will be delayed for the July 4 holiday. Trash will be picked up on Tuesday, July 5, during that week.
Residents should have trash and recycle bins at the curb by 6 a.m. on Tuesday (July 5) for pick up. For more information, call city hall at 706-336-3288.
Commerce City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. If you have a utility emergency during that time, call 706-335-3164 for the after-hours service. For any other emergency, call 911.
For information and updates, visit the Commerce Mainstreet Facebook or www.commercega.org.
