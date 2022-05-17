Commerce City Hall will be closed for Memorial Day and garbage pick-up will be delayed for one day.
The City of Commerce trash and recycle pickup will be delayed until Tuesday, May 31, due to the Memorial Day holiday. Residents are asked to have trash and recycle bins at the curb by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, for pick up.
If you have questions about trash and recycle, call city hall at 706-336-3288.
Commerce City Hall will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.
If you have a utility emergency, call 706-335-3164 for the after-hours service.
For any other emergency, call 911.
