The City of Commerce will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17.
If you have an utilities emergency on that day, call 706-335-3164. After-hours personnel will be taking calls.
The Commerce City Council meeting will be moved to Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Commerce Civic Center.
Waste Pro will be providing garbage service on January 17. Residents should place garbage bins at curb by 6 a.m. on Monday, January 17.
