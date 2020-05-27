The Commerce Civic Center needs a new elevator to replace an outdated one, but the price tag could be around a half million dollars.
The Commerce Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has received two bids for the job, one for $457,508 and $528,536.
This SPLOST-funded project will go before the Commerce City Council at its June 1 and June 15 meetings.
“That will go to the city council for their advisement on how we need to proceed,” DDA director Natalie Thomas told the authority May 25.
The bids exceeded the DDA’s original expectation of a price in the $300,000s. Installation of the 4,500-pound elevator will include building a pit and cutting a hole in the civic center roof to build a new shaft and place the elevator in the venue. The job will require the use of a crane.
Another option is to replace the existing elevator, rather installing a new elevator with a new shaft.
Meanwhile, the civic center’s current elevator stands to see a high volume of use when the building is slated to reopen for events later this summer.
“Which kind of scares me,” Thomas said, “because we do know that there are parts that can’t be replaced, and that is currently the only we can get someone who is in a wheelchair upstairs.”
Thomas said the current elevator is “on its last leg.”
Other proposed projects at the civic center, which hasn’t undergone significant renovations since the late 1980s, include the remodeling of two restrooms and converting a space into a bridal room and groom room.
DDA LOOKING AT FIREWORKS PLANS
Thomas said she’s had discussions with a firework company which has agreed to remain flexible should Commerce adjust its plans for its June 26 fireworks show. A band has also been contracted with a similar agreement.
Fireworks plans will hinge on Gov. Brian Kemp’s plans for the state after Georgia’s public health state of emergency ends on June 12.
Meanwhile, area cities have had mixed reactions to holding fireworks shows amid the COVID-19.
“Right now, there are as many people reporting that they’re going ahead with it as there are that are saying ‘no,’” said Thomas, who noted that Jefferson recently cancelled its show.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the DDA:
•heard that Thomas has contacted the Georgia Department of Transportation regarding placing a new gateway sign on the south end of town. Discussion of gateway signs included replacing one destroyed during inclement weather brought on by Hurricane Irma in 2017. Thomas mentioned the possibility of locating a sign off Hwy. 441 across from Ingles.
•heard that Thomas said the DDA’s budget is below expected “because we haven’t had any events” due to COVID-19. Thomas has sought sponsorships from larger area businesses to sponsor upcoming events.
•discussed plans to remove crepe myrtle trees along downtown sidewalks and replace them with Japanese maples and sky-tower ginkgoes. The project will cost approximately. $4,400. Donations will cover the cost of four maple trees. Thomas said she anticipates the removal of the crepe myrtles might initially be unpopular, but said urban planting plans have a duration of about 15-years. She said “it’s time” for the crepe myrtles’ removal. “Hopefully, they’ll see the new trees and be so excited,” she said.
