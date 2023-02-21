Commerce leaders got an update this week on efforts to revamp and expand the city’s recreation offerings. The discussion included a potential move to turn over the city’s recreation department to Jackson County. If the proposal is approved, the city would turn over its recreation department operations, facilities and future expansions to the county.
City Manager James Wascher gave an update at the Commerce City Council’s Monday (Feb. 20) meeting. The city plans to hold two public input sessions to discuss the options on Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at the civic center.
BACKGROUND
The city has been discussing revamping and expanding its recreation department for the past several years. City leaders initially planned to buy land and construct new recreation facilities. But they hadn’t anticipated the high price tag for such a project.
New construction is estimated to cost around $20-$30 million. That doesn’t cover the price of the land, or the ongoing expenses for operations.
The city would likely need to take out a bond and/or raise the millage rate to cover the cost of construction, land purchases and ongoing operation costs, if it pursues that option.
The city began looking at another alternative — a possible partnership with Jackson County for recreation improvements — around the time of Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) negotiations last year. Council members Johnny Eubanks and Bobby Redmon, along with Wascher, have since met with Commissioner Chas Hardy and county staff to discuss recreation services in Commerce. City taxpayers already help support the county’s recreation programs and infrastructure via their county taxes.
“I think it’s time we take a serious look at that as an option of partnering with the county, or us really going and looking to provide that $20-$30 million that we’re going to need just to build the facilities,” Wascher said.
Mayor Clark Hill noted “no decisions have been made” and it’s not yet clear how the Jackson County Board of Commissioners might vote on such a joint venture. The BOC discussed the proposal at a meeting on Tuesday and seemed amenable to the idea (see coverage of that discussion and meeting in next week’s paper).
There are also some other details the city needs to iron out if it’s going to pursue that route. Mayor Pro Tem Keith Burchett noted the importance of keeping the Commerce “Tiger” name and maintaining that community connection in any restructuring of the city’s programs.
Hill noted the city will also need to protect the city school system, which currently utilizes some of the city’s recreation facilities. (The Commerce Board of Education is planning to construct new athletics facilities, but there’s no set timetable for the projects.)
“[The school system is] going to need to use those fields for some period of time until they finish their construction,” Hill said.
The city has also looked at partnering with the BOE and had a joint discussion with the school board late last year. But as the school system grows, the needs of the city recreation programs and school programs will likely not be compatible.
“Ultimately, our needs are going to be different,” Wascher said of the city and the school system, adding that field sizes are the main issue.
THE PROPOSAL
Wascher said a framework has been developed for how the change with the county might work. That plan is set to be presented during the public input meetings.
In the proposal, the county would essentially take over the city's parks and recreation department. If approved, the change would go into effect July 1.
The major takeaways from the proposal include:
•Jackson County would take ownership of Veterans Park and Ridling Field for recreational uses. Equipment (including youth sports equipment and rec maintenance equipment) would be transferred to the county.
•The county parks and rec department would offer youth sports programs to Commerce residents including soccer, volleyball, softball, baseball, basketball and track. The county would handle the details (rules, season times, team names and coaches, etc.). The county would also run youth football and football cheerleading, but the teams would retain the name and colors of the Commerce Tigers (due to league rules). Any other teams that require names that coincide with schools would also have the name Commerce Tigers. The county department would continue offering a swim team (for all county residents) and would keep the name Tiger Sharks.
•The Commerce City School System will be able to continue using the baseball and softball fields for two years. After that, a new agreement can be negotiated.
•Commerce Rec department staff would be able to apply for jobs with the county rec department and given "every opportunity" to fill openings created by the transition.
•The city would pay the county $300,000 in 2023 and $250,000 in 2024 during the transition.
•The county would be responsible for future facility upgrades and expansions and would have access to the city’s SPLOST revenues allocated for recreation. The city has also asked that a rec center/gym be constructed, when funding is available. According to the county proposal, “every effort will be made by Jackson County to locate new parks and future facilities as close to the City of Commerce as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.