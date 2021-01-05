A request by a developer to lower the tap fees for a planned apartment project was rejected by Commerce leaders this week.
At the Commerce City Council's Jan. 4 meeting, city manager James Wascher said that he was contacted by the developers of a new 234-unit apartment complex at Banks Crossing. The project is located across from Home Depot where Faulkner Rd. comes in. While property is located in Banks County, it is in the Commerce water/sewer service delivery area.
“The developer spent a lot of time with the city and they knew that we were the provider in the area. We discussed with them several times about the tap fees,” said Wascher.
Now that it's time to pay those fees, developers have requested the council consider recalculating the tap fees, treating the project as a commercial project instead of a residential development. That move would have lowered the required fees from $813,000 to $513,000.
“This is not something I recommend you doing,” Wascher said. “Because we do for one, then we do for all. And we’ll have to revisit and completely change our tap fee ordinance.”
Several council members echoed that, citing concerns that the move would set an unwanted precedent.
