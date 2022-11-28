Commerce leaders voted recently to approve a small addition to the massive Bana Road industrial project.
The Commerce City Council approved RP Bana 85's annexation and zoning request at its Monday, Nov. 21, meeting.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Rain likely with a few thunderstorms. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain likely with a few thunderstorms. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 3:52 pm
Commerce leaders voted recently to approve a small addition to the massive Bana Road industrial project.
The Commerce City Council approved RP Bana 85's annexation and zoning request at its Monday, Nov. 21, meeting.
RP Bana 85, LLC, requested annexation and an M-2 zoning for about 38 acres at 1649 Wheeler Cemetery Rd. The property will become part of the massive Bana Road industrial development, which will include about 6 million square feet of industrial space between multiple buildings.
Other items approved by the council included:
•a bid from Tado Construction, LLC, totaling $597,000 for filter replacement and UV disinfection upgrades at the Northside waste-water treatment plant.
•a number of budget amendments for: The sale of the Kerry Foods pre-treatment facility, the city’s percentage of the Georgia Public Web and a CHIP grant.
•an intergovernmental agreement with the Commerce Board of Education for a second school resource officer, currently in place at Commerce Middle School.
•an application for retail sales of beer/wine at 9195 Jefferson Rd. to new owner, Roshan Dansinghani.
•renewing 24 businesses for retail beer, wine and liquor sales. The renewal is done annually.
•the seventh annual Hometown Holiday Hustle set for Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. The event is hosted by the Commerce High School Lady Tigers basketball team.
•authorizing the mayor or mayor pro tem to sign agreements related to the local option sales tax once negotiations have been completed.
The council also held a closed session to discuss personnel and real estate, but no action was taken.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.