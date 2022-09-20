Commerce leaders voted this week to raise the city’s millage rate.
The Commerce City Council voted Monday (Sept. 19) to increase its millage rate from 3.867 mills to 4.36 mills for the 2022-23 year.
On a $250,000 house, the higher rate will equal an additional $53.20.
City leaders estimate the increase will bring an additional $341,000 to the general fund. Those additional funds will help offset higher costs due to inflation, higher insurance costs and the need to purchase additional equipment for the city police department. The town is also looking to improve its parks and recreation department, among other items as well.
The city is expecting to bring in around $1.4 million in property tax revenues for the year. For the first time ever, the town's tax digest topped $300 million coming in at $325.3 million.
The tax hike won't cover all the additional costs, estimated to be around $1.2 million during the current fiscal year. In addition to the tax hike, the city is expecting to get an additional $840,000 in income from SK Battery as part of the firm's payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) funds that were negotiated when the company located in Commerce. Those dollars, in addition to the additional property tax funds and an increase in expected sales tax dollars, should cover the additional costs, city manager James Wascher told the council on Sept. 6.
