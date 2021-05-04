A request to allow a developer to build several houses closer to the front property line was met with disdain by some members of the Commerce City Council on May 3.
The council reviewed items on its action agenda for May 17, including a request form Adams Homes for closer front setbacks for five proposed homes on Remington Dr.
The Commerce Planning Commission had earlier recommended denial of the variance (see other story) and the move was opposed by several neighbors at the planning board meeting.
Several council members also questioned the need for the variances, noting that the houses could be built on the property without a closer front setback.
Councilman Johnny Eubanks also said runoff and mud problems continue to plague some other homeowners in the subdivision and that developers need to build a retaining wall to better contain the problems.
OTHER ITEMS
Among other items discussed by the council on May 3 were:
• plans to create a town industrial development authority. City manager James Wascher said the board would have seven members and would not have the same powers as the county industrial development authority.
• budget amendments for the fiscal year as required by state law.
• reappointing Ann Rhoads to the Jackson County Library Board.
• closing several streets for the Music and Fireworks Festival on July 2.
• a proposed annexation and rezoning of seven acres at 1947 Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. from A-2 to M-2 for a spec warehouse building.
• a conditional use for a RV/boat storage facility at 479 Hwy. 334.
• a variance for stream buffer encroachment at 58 Yancey Ln.
